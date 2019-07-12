Lord Maginnis is not going to take part in “behaviour training" as recommended by the Lords Conduct Committee which said the ex-MP and primary school principal used “homophobic and offensive" language.

It recommended suspending the independent Ulster Unionist peer from the Lords for 18 months, or longer if he will not agree to the training.

He was prepared to take part in an interview, but said at the age of 83, he was not going to join an ongoing course he branded “some mockery that is deemed to be justice”.