Boris Johnson said “a good deal is still there to be done” ahead of his dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later on Wednesday.

Answering Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh at PMQs, who urged the PM to make “one last effort” in getting a trade deal, the prime minister said he had “absolutely no doubt this country is going to prosper mightily”.

