Millions of people have "not had a penny of support" during the pandemic, the SNP Westminster leader has said.

Ian Blackford said he had been told by a non-profit organisation of eight people who had taken their own lives in the past 10 days.

Boris Johnson said it has been a “tough time for the country”, adding there had been a “huge package of support” for the self-employment, and rises in universal credit.

