The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has set out England's new coronavirus tier system after lockdown ends on 2 December.

In a Commons statement he said: "Tempting as it may be, we cannot simply flick a switch and try to return life straight back to normal."

Many places are in the second-highest level - tier two - including London and Liverpool city region, which was previously in the highest tier.

Several areas, including Manchester City Council, will be in the highest level - tier three.

Just three areas will be in the lowest-level of restrictions, the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.