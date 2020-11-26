Coronavirus: Health Secretary sets out England's new tiers
The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has set out England's new coronavirus tier system after lockdown ends on 2 December.
In a Commons statement he said: "Tempting as it may be, we cannot simply flick a switch and try to return life straight back to normal."
Many places are in the second-highest level - tier two - including London and Liverpool city region, which was previously in the highest tier.
Several areas, including Manchester City Council, will be in the highest level - tier three.
Just three areas will be in the lowest-level of restrictions, the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
