Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to impose a pay freeze on at least 1.3 million public sector workers.

He told BBC Breakfast that front-line NHS staff and lower paid workers will get pay rises, but increases for others in the public sector were being "paused."

This includes civil servants, teachers, police, firefighters, the armed forces and council staff.

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds criticised the decision, saying that if "firefighters and teachers are told they'll have less spending power in the future, then they will be spending less".

