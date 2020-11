The chancellor was criticised by SNP Treasury spokeswoman Alison Thewliss for planning to cut foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of its spending, branding it “just cruel”.

And she said Rishi Sunak should apologise to three million people who are “excluded” from coronavirus support schemes.

She called on Mr Sunak to reopen job centres that had been closed.

