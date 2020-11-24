A Conservative MP has demanded the prime minister should “end these injustices now” after he said he witnessed an elderly woman being arrested for protesting against coronavirus restrictions outside Parliament.

Sir Charles Walker told the Commons the woman had been “robbed of her dignity” after "peacefully protesting".

The vice-chair of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee, said in a point of order the woman had been carried “spread-eagle” to a police van, which he described as a “disgrace” and “un-British”.

He said the prime minister or home secretary should be brought to the house "to sort this out."

Deputy Speaker Rosie Winterton said his comments would be “fed back” by ministers.