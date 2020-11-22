Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak pledges £3bn for NHS 'backlogs'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said pledged an extra £3bn for the NHS in England- but has warned that the UK will continue to be borrowing "enormous sums" as it deals with the Covid pandemic.
The one-year funding will be outlined in the Spending Review on Wednesday.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Sunak said the money for the NHS would help tackle backlogs in treatments and elective surgery.
