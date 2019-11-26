Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has denied that Labour leader Keir Starmer has a "vendetta" against former party chief, Jeremy Corbyn.

A report published in October from the UK's human rights watchdog (EHRC) said the party broke the law by failing to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party.

Responding to the report, Jeremy Corbyn said the scale of anti-Semitism had been "dramatically overstated" by his opponents, and he was suspended.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the issues addressed in the report applied to the whole party, not one individual.