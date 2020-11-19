A Labour MP says some established social media sites are "failing to act" over extremist and violent uploads.

Stephen Doughty told the Commons he had personally reported footage to YouTube which depicted scenes of convicted drug dealers in his constituency, simulations of young people "dripping in blood", and right-wing organisations posting about minorities.

The MP for Cardiff South and Penarth said the footage had not been removed "on the grounds of legitimate artistic expression".

Mr Doughty said: "These companies don't give a damn about what the public think, what parents think" and that the government must step in with regulations.