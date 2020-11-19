Robert Rinder: Extra defence money could house homeless children
TV personality Robert Rinder says the government could house the 136,000 homeless children who will be sleeping on the streets of the UK tonight with the extra money they are putting into defence.
The barrister and Shelter ambassador said 150,000 homes could be built with £12bn to help the situation in the country - worsened by Covid.
"We should ask ourselves what is our place in the world," he added.
