Labour's Dame Margaret Hodge says it was wrong for Labour to let Jeremy Corbyn back in to the party.

"He is not the victim, we have been the victim of the anti-Semitism," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

She says it was "completely right" to deny Jeremy Corbyn the whip, which would have allowed him to sit with Labour MPs in Parliament.

She says she was ready to leave the party, had Jeremy Corbyn been reinstated to the Parliamentary Labour Party.