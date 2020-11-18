Lavery: Starmer's Corbyn decision causes 'lack of trust'
Former Labour Party chair Ian Lavery says Keir Starmer's decision to stop Jeremy Corbyn returning to the Commons as a Labour MP is causing a "lack of trust" with party members.
He said Sir Keir had given "no reason" for not reinstating the party whip for Mr Corbyn, and that ordinary members of the Labour Party were were asking if it was "political persecution against the former leader".
