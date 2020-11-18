Alok Sharma: Checks were made on PPE contracts
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says checks were carried out on companies supplying PPE to the NHS.
He was challenged by Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast over a Spanish businessman who was paid £21m as a go-between to secure supplies for NHS staff.
The public spending watchdog, the National Audit Office has said the government was not transparent about suppliers and services when it scrambled to award £18bn worth of Covid-19 contracts.
- Published
- 11 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics