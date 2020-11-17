Former chief of the civil service Sir Mark Sedwill has said an investigation into whether Priti Patel broke the ministerial code may never be published in full.

Sir Mark said witnesses may speak to an inquiry on condition of anonymity, and so as a result not every opinion or view can be shared publicly.

The comments came after questions in the Public Administration Committee on when the report into Ms Patel's conduct will be made completed.

On 29 February 2020, Sir Philip Rutnam stepped down as permanent secretary of the Home Office alleging he had been the victim of a "vicious and orchestrated" campaign in the Home Secretary's office. He announced his intention to sue the government for constructive dismissal.

Ms Patel denied all the allegations.

A decision whether to publish the report will be made by the prime minister. Downing Street has previously said the process is still "ongoing".