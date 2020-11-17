Hendry: PM 'caught red handed' on Scotland comments
SNP MP Drew Hendry has said Boris Johnson has been "caught red handed" on comments over Scotland.
He said Scottish people had been "ignored throughout the Brexit process" and said that 14 polls in a row now showed a majority in favour of independence in the nation.
The prime minister was criticised for reportedly telling a virtual meeting of Conservative MPs that devolution had been a "disaster" in Scotland.
- Published
- 34 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics