Jacob Rees-Mogg said Tracey Crouch’s appeal to take part in a debate on cancer had convinced him to “do more to support additional virtual participation” in Parliament.

The Commons leader referred to the “brave and moving appeal” from the Conservative MP who had been unable to take part remotely in a parliamentary debate on breast cancer because she is undergoing treatment for the disease.

He said he was working with Commons authorities so MPs could carry out “our collective duties to the British people”.