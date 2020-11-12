Lee Cain: Minister says the PM has 'a strong team around him'
The Housing Secretary has said the prime minister "has a strong team around him".
Robert Jenrick was speaking after No 10 director of communications Lee Cain quit the post late last night amid reports of disagreements in Downing Street over the appointment of a new chief of staff.
Mr Jenrick said the government was focused on helping the nation through the pandemic.
Mr Cain will leave No 10 next month.
