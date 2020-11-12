The public "looks on with astonishment" at No 10 and the resignation of the prime minister's director of communications Lee Cain, according to Labour's Rachel Reeves.

The shadow Cabinet Office minister criticised the government for "focusing on internal battles, rather than tackling the challenges of the coronavirus and our future relationship with the European Union".

She also attacked the UK's chief negotiator, Lord David Frost, after reports emerged he could walk out of his job in solidarity with Mr Cain.

"He should be spending every waking hour ensuring that we get a deal," she told BBC News.