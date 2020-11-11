Johnson on virus vaccine: ‘anti-vax’ argument is ‘total nonsense’
Eligible people should get a vaccine against Covid 19 says the prime minister, who has “no inhibitions” about getting one.
Boris Johnson said the priority list would be decided by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation, which is likely to pick the elderly, vulnerable, people in care homes and the NHS first.
Mr Johnson said of those who speak out against vaccination: “Anti-vax is total nonsense, you should definitely get a vaccine."
- Published
- 20 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics