PMQs: Starmer and Johnson debate virus help for self-employed
Millions of self-employed people are “desperately waiting” to hear how government will help them financially, the Labour leader has said.
Sir Keir Starmer raised the case of a self-employed photographer who told him three million people have “fallen through the cracks” as their businesses were crashing.
Boris Johnson said mass testing and news of a new vaccine were "two big boxing gloves with which to pummel this virus".
- Published
- 52 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics