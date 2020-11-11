BBC News

PMQs: Starmer and Johnson debate virus help for self-employed

Millions of self-employed people are “desperately waiting” to hear how government will help them financially, the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer raised the case of a self-employed photographer who told him three million people have “fallen through the cracks” as their businesses were crashing.

Boris Johnson said mass testing and news of a new vaccine were "two big boxing gloves with which to pummel this virus".

Coverage of PMQs in text, video and stills

Published
52 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics