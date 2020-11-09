The home secretary was warned that she would not be able to “regain trust” over Windrush compensation “unless the process starts delivering”.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds raised the BBC research which showed nine people had died before their cases were settled, and said “things can’t go on as they are”.

Priti Patel told him the government was “determined with conviction and commitment” to support those affected by the Windrush scandal, and committed to “righting the wrongs of the past”.