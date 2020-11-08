Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK government is "looking forward" to working with US President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said there is a "huge bedrock of interests and values that bind our two countries".

He also said the government would "never do anything to put at risk the Good Friday Agreement", following concerns that United States senator Chris Coons expressed to the BBC earlier.

