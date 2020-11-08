Brexit: Boris Johnson was 'foolish' over Good Friday Agreement
Labour MP David Lammy has described Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "foolish" over his handling of Brexit negotiations and the Good Friday Agreement.
He was speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr following the election of Joe Biden as US president.
Mr Lammy said Mr Johnson was "foolish to put the Good Friday Agreement on the table in the way that he did when you know you've got an Irish-American who might become leader of his country".
