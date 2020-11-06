Commons Speaker reflects on first year in 'fantastic' job
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was elected to the post on 4 November, 2019. After the December 2019 general election, he was unanimously voted to be Speaker again.
He says he pinches himself that it is his job as he works in "one of the most beautiful museums in the world", but he still can't wait to get back to Chorley on a weekend for the local market.
