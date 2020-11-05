MP breaks down during speech on baby loss

Cherilyn Mackrory told MPs she attended her 20-week scan, where she received the news her baby had an extremely severe form of spina bifida. She then spoke about returning to the clinic to terminate the pregnancy. The MP described the experience as “the most traumatic experience of my life”.

At one point Jim Shannon, the DUP MP for Strangford, intervened in order to give the Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth time to compose herself. He said his family had gone through similar experiences.

She was speaking during a debate she had tabled on “The effect of the covid-19 outbreak on people experiencing baby loss”.