Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds has accused the government of creating uncertainty for businesses and workers in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows Chancellor Rishi Sunak's announcement that the furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March.

Mrs Dodds said the delays had cost "livelihoods and lives" and pointed out that Mr Sunak had previously "ridiculed" a furlough extension as "a blunt instrument".