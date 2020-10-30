Covid-19: Is a national blanket lockdown inevitable?
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told BBC Breakfast that a tiered local approach is more effective than a national lockdown.
Mr Raab added that the "option for taking further measures" is in reserve.
Nottinghamshire has become the latest region to join the top tier of Covid-19 restrictions, after an overall rise in infection rates, with West Yorkshire joining tier three on Monday.
