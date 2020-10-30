The government wants to introduce planning reforms to make it easier for developers to build and help the government meet its target of 300,000 new homes a year.

The proposals have been met by mixed reaction.

"We’re fighting this as much as we possibly can" Angela Pattenden, who is set to see new builds surround her home in Kent, told our political correspondent, Alex Forsyth.

Giles Farmer, who’s recently bought a property, said it wouldn’t have been possible without the new builds in his area.