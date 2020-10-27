A Labour peer who received free meals at school has said he can "still taste" the "mounting panic" in his household ahead of the school holidays.

Lord Griffiths of Burry Port said he and campaigning footballer Marcus Rashford experienced hunger "not in our heads, but in our whole bodies".

"An old Etonian, of course, can't be expected to have had the same experience," he added during a Lords debate on the free school meals row.

Schools Minister Baroness Berridge said the needs of disadvantaged children were a "priority” for the government.