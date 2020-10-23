Former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan suggests Conservative MPs did not vote for extending free school meals because of Angela Rayner's language in the Commons.

Ms Rayner, who is Labour's deputy leader, apologised after calling a Tory MP 'scum' during a debate on Wednesday on making free school meals available over the Christmas and Easter holidays.

Baroness Morgan told Question Time that Labour MPs should be trying to build consensus if they want to change the policy rather than forcing a non-binding Commons vote, which they lost.