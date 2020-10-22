A former Labour deputy leader thinks the government “might have to concede” on free meals for children in school holidays.

Speaking on BBC Two's Politics Live, Tom Watson, who stood down as West Bromwich East MP last year, said talking to a starving child in his former constituency was “one of the saddest days of my life”.

MPs rejected a Labour motion, by 322 votes to 261, to coffer meals to children through the school holidays.