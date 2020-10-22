Health Minister Nadine Dorries says she does not have immunity to Covid-19, despite suffering badly from the virus earlier in the year.

Ms Dorries was the first MP to test positive for coronavirus in early March.

In a speech in the Commons, the Tory politician said although she had a “very severe dose” of the virus, her antibodies had disappeared after 12 weeks.

She added that research had shown this was the case for “many, many people”, and her experience proved there was “no such thing as herd immunity” without a vaccine or long-term antibodies.