The PM has "crossed the Rubicon" with the "miserly" way he has treated Greater Manchester, Sir Keir Starmer has told the Commons.

After the Labour leader called for an end to the “endless local battles”, Boris Johnson said he was proud of the "one-nation support" the government has given throughout the virus pandemic.

And the prime minister also accused him of wanting to “turn the lights out with a full national lockdown.”

PMQs: As it happened in clips, text and video