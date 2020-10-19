Former Speaker Baroness Boothroyd has condemned the actions of the prime minister over his post-Brexit bill.

The government has said the UK Internal Market Bill will allow ministers to "break international law" in a limited way.

But the crossbench peer said she had "never witnessed such a collapse of the people's trust in a government", saying Boris Johnson "promised so much and so quickly, and is now groping for desperate solutions to problems they said would never arise".