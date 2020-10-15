Cosmetic operations should be restricted to adults and there is cross-party support for a ban for children, says Tory MP Laura Trott.

For Politics Live, Ellie Price heard there were no health or medical qualifications needed to perform filler and lip treatment.

One young woman who had the treatment, which she called the "vilest thing", later had to drink through a straw.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission