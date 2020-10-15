The Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a "period of destitution" unless more action is taken, the government's former homelessness adviser has warned.

Dame Louise Casey said a government scheme to pay workers in shut-down firms two-thirds of their wages is "not going to cut it".

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Dame Louise said there were already "too many people in low paid jobs".

The Treasury said its "priority" was to protect jobs and incomes and it had made "our welfare system more generous".