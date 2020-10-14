Government plans for Portaloos post-Brexit, says minister
The government says it has plans to install portable toilets at the side of roads if lorry drivers get caught in long queues after the Brexit transition period.
Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said "detailed plans" for Portaloos and other facilities have been "worked up".
She said the plans were "not only [for] Kent" but "should it become necessary, should there be stationary traffic, also in a range of other areas throughout the country".
- Published
- 33 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics