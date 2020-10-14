As extra restrictions are announced for Northern Ireland, the prime minister was asked about the money paid for those not able to get to work.

The SDLP’s Colum Eastwood said a “normal worker” under a new furlough scheme would be entitled to £227 per week from November.

Asked if he could live on that money, the prime minister said he was “proud” of the national living wage, and under the job support scheme and universal credit “nobody gets less than 93% of their current income”.