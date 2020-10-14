PMQS: Blackford and Johnson on end of furlough support
The UK is heading towards a “Tory winter of mass unemployment” created by the PM and his chancellor, the SNP Westminster leader has claimed.
Failing to U-turn on the end of the furlough scheme would mean Boris Johnson would “not ever be forgiven for the damage” he was about to cause Scotland, said Ian Blackford.
The prime minister said the government was supporting people across the UK with at least £5bn for Scotland.
