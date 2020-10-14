MP: "I've spent my entire life terrified of aggressive men”
MP Mark Fletcher has said he’s spent his “entire life terrified of overtly aggressive men”.
The Conservative backbencher spoke out about his own experiences of domestic abuse during a debate about a new Domestic Abuse Bill in the House of Commons.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Emma Barnett on Tuesday, he said he “never wanted to be a poster boy” for the legislation but that he hopes speaking out has shown domestic abuse is not just “a women’s issue”.
