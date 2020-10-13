BBC News

Covid-19: Labour's Starmer calls for short 'circuit break' lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a short lockdown or "circuit-breaker" in England of two to three weeks to bring the rising rate of coronavirus under control.

The Labour leader backed the advice of scientific experts from Sage, who have called for a short lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19.

He said the the prime minister's plan “simply was not working”.

Published
51 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics