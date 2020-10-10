Covid-19: Financial support from government 'insufficient' - Andy Burnham
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has said that many people will be in "severe hardship" under the government's financial support package for businesses forced to close.
Employees who work for UK firms forced to shut by law because of coronavirus restrictions are to get two-thirds of their wages paid for by the government.
During a press conference with other leaders from the north of England, Mr Burnham said that the package is "insufficient to protect our communities".
