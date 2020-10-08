The lack of strict Coronavirus restrictions in Nottingham this weekend could mean there is a “last chance to party”, the city council leader has suggested.

Cllr David Mellen said the hospital beds in Nottingham were “filling up with Covid patients” and the council was advising people to only mix with their own households or bubbles.

But he said that was not legally enforceable ahead of government-imposed restrictions which he says are set to be introduced on Monday or Wednesday.