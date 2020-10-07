Starmer: 'Is there a scientific basis for the 10pm rule?'
Keir Starmer says it is getting “ridiculous” with the prime minster unable to explain coronavirus restrictions.
During PMQs, he called for the science behind the 22:00 pub closures to be published, or to review it ahead of a vote on Monday.
Boris Johnson said the Labour leader accepted the rule a fortnight ago which was to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and accused him of “no leadership”.
