Keir Starmer says it is getting “ridiculous” with the prime minster unable to explain coronavirus restrictions.

During PMQs, he called for the science behind the 22:00 pub closures to be published, or to review it ahead of a vote on Monday.

Boris Johnson said the Labour leader accepted the rule a fortnight ago which was to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and accused him of “no leadership”.

