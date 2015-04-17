Dominic Raab has not ruled out a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 over human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, China.

Speaking at the Foreign Affairs Committee, the foreign secretary said there had been evidence of “egregious human rights abuses” against the population.

He told Conservative MP Alicia Kearns their treatment - including detention and forced sterilisation - was “something that we cannot just turn away from”.