Keir Starmer on coronavirus testing and tracing plans

The prime minister should give a "frank acknowledgement there are real problems" with the government’s approach to dealing with coronavirus, Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader claimed the testing regime “just isn’t working”.

And he called for more local involvement in testing and tracing with council leaders and local health officials “pleading” to get involved.

