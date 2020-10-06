BBC News

Conservative conference: Johnson on green economy

Boris Johnson announced the UK government "has decided to become the world leader in low-cost clean power generation” which would be cheaper than coal or gas.

The prime minister told the virtual party conference that off-shore wind would be “powering every home in the country”.

Mr Johnson said there would be £160m for ports and factories to manufacture turbines, with more floating windmills than the rest of the world put together.

