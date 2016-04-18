England cricketer Ian Botham introduced to House of Lords
Sir Ian Botham has taken his seat in the House of Lords.
The Brexit-backing former England cricketer wore the traditional scarlet and ermine-trimmed robe for the brief formal introduction ceremony.
Baron Botham, of Ravensworth in the county of North Yorkshire was nominated for a life peerage in the 2020 Political Honours and will sit as a cross bencher.
The proceedings were delayed due to a technical problem, prompting groans from peers when Lord Speaker Lord Fowler told them: "I think rain has stopped play just for the moment."
