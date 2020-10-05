Coronavirus: Boris Johnson on missing tests results
Boris Johnson cannot give a figure for those who should have been traced after an IT error saw the coronavirus test figures for last week being under reported.
The prime minister was asked about the 16,000 virus tests that were missing from official figures.
He said “all the people” with a positive test result have since been contacted, and NHS Test and Trace was “working through all the contacts as well”.
